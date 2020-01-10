Pasay’s most wanted falls

NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - January 10, 2020 - 12:00am

PASAY, Philippines — The most wanted fugitive in Pasay City was arrested on Monday night, police said yesterday.

Kristoffer Von Moraleja, accused of murdering his girlfriend Myka Gutierrez in February 2011, was served an arrest warrant in Barangay Alinbunbungan in Nagcarlan, Laguna by Pasay police officers.

The warrant was issued by Judge Tingaraan Guiling of the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 109.

Police said Gutierrez, 21, was stabbed 12 times in different parts of the body. Moraleja was 19 at the time.

The suspect was transported to the Pasay police headquarters from Nagcarlan on Wednesday.

