Indian held at NAIA over handgun

MANILA, Philippines — An Indian man bound for Thailand was detained at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after a handgun was found in his luggage yesterday.

Baljinder Singh Ranu, 44, was about to board Thai Airlines flight TG 621 when Office of Transportation Security personnel detected the .45 caliber pistol, loaded with seven bullets, in his check-in luggage.

Ranu ­– a native of Balanga, Bataan who has been a moneylender for over 24 years – said he did not know there was a gun in his luggage, which he borrowed from a relative.

He faces charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, police said.