Central Luzon house helpers to get wage hike

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga , Philippines — The minimum salary of household helpers in Central Luzon will increase by P500 this year.

The regional wage board raised the monthly pay of house helpers in chartered cities and first class municipalities in the region from P4,000 to P4,500, Zenaida Angara-Campita, Department of Labor an Employment (DOLE) regional director and wage board chairperson, announced yesterday.

The monthly pay of house helpers in other municipalities will be pegged at P4,000.

“After holding public hearings, wage reviews and deliberations, the board found it necessary and timely to increase not only the minimum wage in the region but also the monthly salary of our kasambahays. This is in addition to the other mandatory benefits, such as Social Security System, PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG coverage,” Angara-Campita said.

She said the wage increase covers workers who regularly perform domestic work in a household whether in a live-in or live-out arrangement.

Service providers, family drivers, children under foster family arrangement and those who perform work occasionally or sporadically and not on an occupational basis are not covered by the wage hike.

Meanwhile, the DOLE reminded employers in Central Luzon to comply with the wage order granting an increase of P20 in the daily take home pay of minimum wage earners.

The wage increase took effect on Jan. 1.