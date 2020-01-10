New ASF cases recorded in Pangasinan

BINMALEY, Pangasinan – The declaration of Pangasinan as African swine fever-free has been deferred after 34 hogs from a backyard piggery in Barangay Linoc in this town tested positive for ASF.

“The 34 affected hogs died,” Jovito Tabarejos, acting provincial veterinarian, said.

Tabarejos said the owner of the hogs, Elma Ferrer, reported the problem on Dec. 27, prompting their office to conduct laboratory tests. The results were released on Wednesday.

Tabajeros said he ordered the setting up of checkpoints within the barangay to monitor the entry and exit of hogs.

He said they also conducted tests on other hogs raised in backyard piggeries in the barangay.

He said it has yet to be determined where the virus originated.

Mapandan and Bayambang towns were affected by ASF last year.