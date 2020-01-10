Laguna bettor wins P80.7 million lotto jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in San Pablo City, Laguna won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto drawn on Wednesday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said the bettor hit the winning combination 25-54-04-22-55-24, which had a total jackpot of P80,721,908.

Twenty-three other bettors won P32,090 each for guessing five of the winning numbers.

The 6/55 Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.