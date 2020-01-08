LIST: Roads closed, alternate routes for blessing and procession of Black Nazarene replicas

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit will implement road closures and rerouting for the procession and blessing of Black Nazarene replicas on Tuesday afternoon.

The replica procession and blessing will start on Tuesday at 2 p.m., two days ahead of the procession of the Black Nazarene or the traslacion.

As many devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno are anticipated to join the replica procession and blessing, the traffic unit of the Manila City government said the following routes will be closed to motorists from 11 a.m.:

• Southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard (Quiapo), from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Plaza Miranda

• Westbound lane of España Boulevard from P. Campa to Lerma Street

Motorists can take the following alternate routes:

• Vehicles coming from Quezon City utilizing southbound lane of España Avenue shall turn right to P Campa St., then turn left to A. Mendoza St., right to Fugoso St., turn left to Rizal Ave. or turn left to Nicanor Reyes St., turn right to CM Recto Ave. to point of destination.

• All vehicles intending to utilize Quezon Blvd. coming from A. Mendoza St. shall turn right to Fugoso, left to Rizal Ave. to point of destination.