NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
A young Catholic devotee wipes the face of the replica of the Black Nazarene during the blessing of the replicas near Quiapo church in Manila on January 7, 2019, ahead of the annual religious procession on January 9 where millions of Catholic devotees are expected to attend.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
LIST: Roads closed, alternate routes for blessing and procession of Black Nazarene replicas
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit will implement road closures and rerouting for the procession and blessing of Black Nazarene replicas on Tuesday afternoon.

The replica procession and blessing will start on Tuesday at 2 p.m., two days ahead of the procession of the Black Nazarene or the traslacion.

As many devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno are anticipated to join the replica procession and blessing, the traffic unit of the Manila City government said the following routes will be closed to motorists from 11 a.m.:

• Southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard (Quiapo), from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Plaza Miranda
• Westbound lane of España Boulevard from P. Campa to Lerma Street

Motorists can take the following alternate routes:

• Vehicles coming from Quezon City utilizing southbound lane of España Avenue shall turn right to P Campa St., then turn left to A. Mendoza St., right to Fugoso St., turn left to Rizal Ave. or turn left to Nicanor Reyes St., turn right to CM Recto Ave. to point of destination.

• All vehicles intending to utilize Quezon Blvd. coming from A. Mendoza St. shall turn right to Fugoso, left to Rizal Ave. to point of destination.

FEAST OF THE BLACK NAZARENE QUIAPO CHURCH TRASLACION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
National, city government officials lay groundwork for Baguio rehabilitation
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
"Champion teams" of the city government are being prepared for each of the priority development projects to ensure their success,...
Nation
fb tw
Pork from Quezon City supermarket tests positive for ASF
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Another supermarket in Quezon City has been found selling meat products infected with African swine fever, prompting the local...
Nation
fb tw
Taxi driver who nearly run over Baguio cop charged
By Artemio Dumlao | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Charges were filed yesterday against a drunk taxi driver who almost ran over a police officer while resisting arrest on Tuesday last week.
Nation
fb tw
2 ‘BIFF members’ nabbed in Manila
By Rey Galupo | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Three days before the Traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene, two persons said to be connected to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were apprehended in Manila on Sunday.
Nation
fb tw
3 slain in Ilocos gun attacks
By Eva Visperas | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Three persons, including a former police officer, were gunned down by unidentified motorcycle-riding men in Ilocos on Sunday.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
11 hours ago
2 mayors deny not complying with road clearing operations
By Gerry Lee Gorit | 11 hours ago
Two town mayors in this province yesterday denied allegations that they did not comply with President Duterte’s order...
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
2 drug suspects killed in Batangas, La Union
By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
A drug suspect was gunned down after he allegedly shot dead two persons in Rosario, Batangas on Sunday.
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
Ex-Cebu town mayor cleared of graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Former mayor Avelino Gungob Sr. of Consolacion, Cebu has been acquitted of graft in connection with his application for an...
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
CA upholds Junjun Binay’s disqualification
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has affirmed its decision perpetually disqualifying former Makati mayor Jejomar Erwin “Junjun”...
Nation
fb tw
Moderately strong quakes jolt Davao
By Helen Flores | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.4 and 4.7 struck Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental, respectivvely, yesterday.
11 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with