Fire hits building in front of FEU

MANILA, Philippines — A fire hit a commercial establishment in front of Far Eastern University Thursday afternoon.

The fire that razed Lucky 13 Billiard and Restaurant in Morayta, Manila reached second alarm, according to the Manila Public Information Office.

BREAKING: Second alarm fire hits commercial establishments in front of Far Eastern University | via Julius N. Leonen/MPIO#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/7lhwiBS9Oo — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) January 2, 2020

Firefighters declared fire out at 5:44 p.m., more than an hour after the blaze was reported.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire and the damage to property.

LOOK: Firefighters with breathing apparatus enter Lucky 13 Billiard and Restaurant in Morayta | via K R De Asis/MPIO#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/U8WFoti6wF — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) January 2, 2020

The building is reportedly popular among students in the area. — Gaea Katreena Cabico