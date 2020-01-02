NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
A fire razed Lucky 13 Billiard and Restaurant in Morayta, Manila Thursday afternoon.
Fire hits building in front of FEU
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 6:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — A fire hit a commercial establishment in front of Far Eastern University Thursday afternoon.

The fire that razed Lucky 13 Billiard and Restaurant in Morayta, Manila reached second alarm, according to the Manila Public Information Office.

Firefighters declared fire out at 5:44 p.m., more than an hour after the blaze was reported.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire and the damage to property.

The building is reportedly popular among students in the area. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY FIRE
