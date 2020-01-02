NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Marines and Coast Guard personnel carry one of the Vietnamese fishermen rescued near Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi
Photo release from 6th Marine Battalion
Marines, Coast Guard rescue Vietnamese fishers stranded at sea off Tawi-Tawi
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 1:30pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Personnel from the Philippine Marines and the Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued Vietnamese fishermen whose boat drifted into the waters of Tawi-Tawi after an accident.

The Vietnamese fishers' boat was first noticed by Coast Guard personnel based in the Turtle Islands. They immediately launched a rescue operation with the 6th Marine Battalion.

The fishermen were brought to the Marines' outpost in the Turtle Islands.

An Air Force helicopter then brought the fishermen to Camp Navarro Hospital in Zamboanga City after receiving first aid, according to Lt. Col. Noel Calendatas, commanding officer of the 6th Marine Battalion.

Among those requiring treatment was the fishing boat's captain, who broke an arm and a leg. — The STAR/John Unson

