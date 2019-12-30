Duterte vows aid, housing for North Cotabato residents devastated by quake

The earthquakes that jolted North Cotabato displaced more than 100,000 residents, among them members of the highland indigenous communities now cramped in squalid evacuation sites.

Duterte, in a message, said his administration is keen on setting up shelters for North Cotabato residents whose houses were destroyed by tremors that started with a magnitude 6.3 foreshock on October 16, followed by more than 3,000 aftershocks since.

Duterte, while in Mlang town in North Cotabato on Monday, also distributed fiscal grants to local government units in earthquake-stricken towns to complement municipal relief and rehabilitation efforts.

NORTH COTABATO — President Rodrigo Duterte urged residents of North Cotabato towns devastated by earthquakes from between October 16 to December 15 to carry on and assured them of Malacañang’s rehabilitation support.

As It Happens

LATEST UPDATE: November 18, 2019 - 2:53pm

Follow updates in the aftermath of the 6.6 and 6.5 magnitude quakes that rocked Mindanao in a span of days.

November 18, 2019 - 2:53pm The municipal government of the earthquake-wracked Makilala town in North Cotabato has extended the suspension of classes in 12 campuses where there are buildings still being inspected for damages. Thousands of structures, including houses and dozens of school buildings and gymnasiums were destroyed by earthquakes the jolted North Cotabato province and its capital, Kidapawan City, in the past four weeks. Except for those in Ilomavis, Perez and Balabag areas in Kidapawan City, most schools in its barangays opened November 13 yet, under tight watch by emergency monitoring teams under the office of Mayor Joseph Evangelista. Kidapawan City is the capital of North Cotabato, a component-province of Administrative Region 12. — The STAR/John Unson

November 8, 2019 - 5:16pm Officials place at P3 billion their initial estimate of losses in businesses in Kidapawan City due to earthquakes that jolted the area the past three weeks. Psalmer Bernalte of the Kidapawan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, or DRRMO, says one reason for the constraint is the closure of commercial establishments in buildings whose structural durability are still subject to assessment by engineers. Among those that Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista ordered shut were shopping malls, grocery stores, banks, restaurants and food outlets operating on national franchises. Bernalte, chief of the DRRMO, says the owner alone of the Eva’s commercial building along a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway straddling through the center of Kidapawan City lost about P1 billion when a strong aftershock destroyed the tall structure on October 31. Kidapawan City and nearby North Cotabato towns were first jolted by a magnitude 6.3 foreshock on October 16, followed by no fewer than 2,000 aftershocks since. — The STAR/John Unson

November 6, 2019 - 2:27pm More relief goods were transported to earthquake-hit parts of North Cotabato on Wednesday from benefactors from the southern part of Central Mindanao. The Army's 6th Infantry Division delivered to North Cotabato more than a thousand gallons of purified water and tarpaulins that evacuees can use as roofing for makeshift shelters. The Bangsamoro regional government delivered again Wednesday a truckload of relief goods to Kidapawan City, capital of North Cotabato, to complement the relief operations of the provincial government. Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of 6th ID, says a number of their vehicles have also been dispatched to North Cotabato to help transport to evacuations sites villagers whose houses in remote barangays were destroyed by earthquakes. The provincial government of Lanao del Sur had set up an outdoor clinic in Makilala town to attend to the needs of sick evacuees. — The STAR/John Unson

November 5, 2019 - 3:00pm The strong tornado that ripped through five barangays in Marawi City Monday destroyed 43 houses, an auditorium, seven classrooms and a private vehicle, officials say Tuesday. Key members of the Lanao del Sur provincial disaster risk reduction and management council said the office of Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. is now attending to the needs of affected residents. The strong tornado struck five barangays in Marawi City — Sagonsongan, Barrio Fort, Bangon, Green and Saber — whose residents are yet to fully recover from the May 23 to August 16, 2019 conflict that ravaged their villages, instigated by the Maute terror group. — The STAR/John Unson