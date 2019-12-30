Ceasefire holding in Negros

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — The 15-day holiday truce on Negros Island appears to be holding despite the commemoration by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) of its 51st anniversary recently.

The CPP anniversary is usually marked with violence perpetrated by its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA).

The ceasefire started on Dec. 23 and will end on Jan. 7.

The military has yet to record or monitor any insurgency-related incident, except on Day 1 of the ceasefire when suspected NPA guerrillas ambushed a group of police officers in Tubongan, Iloilo, according to Capt. Cenon Pancito, spokesman for the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

Both the government security forces and the NPA however, are not letting their guards down.

Pancito said they are ready to respond to any eventualities that might disrupt the truce.

Meanwhile, the Negros Occidental police will continue to focus on its law enforcement and anti-crime operations, according to Maj. Edison Garcia, spokesman for the provincial police.