NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
2 die in Negros mishap
Raymund Catindig, Gilbert Bayoran (The Philippine Star) - December 30, 2019 - 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A pregnant woman and a motorcycle driver died while seven others were injured in a vehicular accident in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Saturday.

Investigation showed that Eric Onyot, 22, who was on a motorcycle, tried to overtake, causing him to hit a tricycle driven by Paul John Ofianga in Barangay Luna.

The impact threw Onyot off the motorcycle, causing him to die at the scene.

Sheriel Sumogat, who was in the tricycle, was declared dead on arrival at the Cadiz District Hospital, according to Lt. Col. Robert Mansueto, city police chief.

Ofianga and his other passengers, identified as Nanie Decain, 27; his wife Daisy, 25, and their baby; Jennelyn Anota, 32; Abbygale Anota, 11, and Jacky Estersito, 12, were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Meanwhile, in Isabela, a woman died while her granddaughter was injured after they were ran over by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the town of Luna.

Josie Manzanillo, 59, died at the scene while Rey Anne Manzanillo, 6, was taken to a hospital in nearby Cabatuan town for treatment of injuries.

The victims were crossing the highway in Barangay Harana when they were hit by a Toyota Fortuner at around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the driver of the SUV.              

NEGROS MISHAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boyfriend eyed as person of interest
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The alleged boyfriend of a 33-year-old pregnant investment manager is now a person of interest in her murder, police said...
Nation
fb tw
Fire at residential area in Tondo reaches fourth alarm
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
A fourth alarm fire was confirmed to be razing a residential area at Gate 10 in Parola, Tondo, Manila, as confirmed by...
Nation
fb tw
'Localized' peace talks best way to end insurgency — OPAPP
13 hours ago
The government has opted for the localized talks, which it calls Local Peace Engagements, to negotiate the surrender of members...
Nation
fb tw
12 IEDs seized from BIFF lair
By John Unson | 1 day ago
At least 12 improvised explosive devices were recovered from a hideout of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Pikit,...
Nation
fb tw
Decade-long fight for Ruby Rose ends in suspects’ acquittal
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 5 days ago
There is no justice for the death of Ruby Rose Barrameda a decade after her body was found cemented in a steel drum thrown...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
100 families lose homes in Tondo fire
By Rey Galupo | 1 hour ago
At least 100 families were left homeless after a fire broke out at the Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila yesterday mornin...
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
2 motorcycle riders die in road crashes
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Two motorcycle riders died yesterday in separate road accidents in eastern Metro Manila, police said.
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
110,460 jeepney operators get fuel subsidy
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
A total of 110,460 public utility jeepney operators nationwide have received fuel subsidy of P20,514 each from the government...
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
P8.6 million aid released for typhoon victims
By Jennifer Rendon | 1 hour ago
The government has released a total of P8.64 million in assistance for families affected by Typhoon Ursula in the provinces...
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
Drug surrenderee shot dead in Ilocos
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A drug surrenderee and former barangay councilman was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte on...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with