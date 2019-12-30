2 die in Negros mishap

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A pregnant woman and a motorcycle driver died while seven others were injured in a vehicular accident in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Saturday.

Investigation showed that Eric Onyot, 22, who was on a motorcycle, tried to overtake, causing him to hit a tricycle driven by Paul John Ofianga in Barangay Luna.

The impact threw Onyot off the motorcycle, causing him to die at the scene.

Sheriel Sumogat, who was in the tricycle, was declared dead on arrival at the Cadiz District Hospital, according to Lt. Col. Robert Mansueto, city police chief.

Ofianga and his other passengers, identified as Nanie Decain, 27; his wife Daisy, 25, and their baby; Jennelyn Anota, 32; Abbygale Anota, 11, and Jacky Estersito, 12, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in Isabela, a woman died while her granddaughter was injured after they were ran over by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the town of Luna.

Josie Manzanillo, 59, died at the scene while Rey Anne Manzanillo, 6, was taken to a hospital in nearby Cabatuan town for treatment of injuries.

The victims were crossing the highway in Barangay Harana when they were hit by a Toyota Fortuner at around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the driver of the SUV.