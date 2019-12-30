NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Rape-slay suspect nabbed
Ed Amoroso (The Philippine Star) - December 30, 2019 - 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A suspect in the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was arrested in Bauan, Batangas on Saturday.

Mark Alvin Sajer was collared in Barangay Bolo, according to Col. Edwin Quilates, Batangas police director.

Sajer was tagged in the murder of Ma. Christina Valerio, who was found near a creek in Barangay San Roque on Tuesday.

Charges of murder have been filed before the office of the provincial prosecutor against Sajer, Quilates said.

Four children provided the information that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The children told probers that the suspect used to talk and would show his genitals to them.

A civic group offered a P30,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

During investigation, police said Sajer owned up to the crime.

Police said results of medical examinations conducted on the victim showed she was not raped.

