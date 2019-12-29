6 held for P.87 million shabu

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested six persons and confiscated methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P872,000 in separate stings in Quezon City and Navotas since Friday.

A couple, identified as Rex and Jennifer Duldulao, and their companions Mark Joseph Pajaron, 21, and Rjay San Agustin, 26, were nabbed during a drug bust along Domingo street in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon in Novaliches, Quezon City at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

An undercover operative was able to buy P7,500 worth of shabu from the suspects, who yielded around 100 grams of shabu valued at P680,000, a weighing scale and three cell phones.

The Duldulaos and San Agustin have previous drug charges filed against them, police said.

In Navotas, alleged pushers Robin Felix and Chofilo Capili were caught with 14 sachets of shabu valued at P192,440 and a .38 caliber revolver in Barangay San Roque at past midnight yesterday.

The suspects face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.