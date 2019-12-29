1 dead in motorcycle crash

MANILA, Philippines — A motorcycle rider died in an accident along EDSA in Makati City yesterday morning.

Francis Flores, 29, was riding his Honda Click along EDSA’s northbound lane when he hit a red Chevrolet Trailblazer of Ali Lumah, 46, at around 8:45 a.m., police said.

Flores hit the gutter and ended up being dragged by the sport utility vehicle. He died at the scene, said city chief investigator Maj. Gideon Ines.

Flores was on his way home to Caloocan when the incident happened, Ines added.

Lumah is being held at the Makati police’s traffic investigation bureau and faces a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.