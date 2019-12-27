Parks authority says less trash hauled in Luneta on Christmas 2019 than last year

MANILA, Philippines — Amid recent reports that over 50 metric tons (50,000 kilograms) of waste was collected during garbage hauling operations at Luneta or Rizal Park over Christmas, the National Parks Development Committee said the holiday trash volume was less this year compared to 2018.

NPDC Executive Director Cecille Lorenzana-Romero said Friday that while the garbage volume figure provided by the Manila City Department of Public Services is true, cleanup efforts have improved compared to the previous year.

“Last year, Rizal Park was in the news because it took some time before the park was cleaned after Christmas. For this year, Rizal Park was cleaned after the 24th and 25th,” Lorenzana-Romero said in a release.

“NPDC employees, security guards, and police provided free garbage bags to the park goers so they won’t leave their trash at the park and advised them to throw their garbage at the designated garbage bins.”

More than 12 tons of trash was hauled from December 24 up to the morning of December 25, while 51 tons were collected between Christmas afternoon and December 26, according to Manila City Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen.

Statistics particular to Rizal Park for the same time period in 2018 are unavailable, but at least 13.7 tons of garbage was reportedly collected on December 25 last year.

Aside from cleanup efforts, the committee also said it’s planning a project that encourages discipline on waste disposal and which aims to mitigate the environmental consequences of trash.

“As part of the DOT’s campaign on sustainable tourism and eco-friendly tourist destinations and to address this concern, the NPDC will come up with a Zero-Waste/Trash Segregation Program to promote discipline among the park-goers and to lessen the impact of trash to the environment,” the executive director said.

According to the Manila DPS, between 20,000 to 22,000 tons (over 20,000,000 kg) of garbage were collected in the city between Dec. 24, 2018 and Jan 2. 2019 under the term of then-Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada.

DPS Chief Kenneth Amurao said in a release that they hope to beat last year’s record with only a maximum of 18,000 tons (18,000,000 kg) of trash generated under the same period this year.

“Our idea for next year is to tie up with Manila City Hall in providing programs/workshops promote zero waste, trash segregation, and composting to promote sustainability and environmentally friendly practices in the city,” Lorenzana-Romero said.

“I think this is also aligned with Yorme’s (the mayor’s) stance on cleaning up Manila.”

Mayor Isko Moreno has yet to comment on the matter.