NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Between 50 to 51 metric tons (over 50,000 kilograms) of waste was collected during garbage hauling operations at Luneta or Rizal Park from the afternoon of Dec. 25, 2019 up to the morning of Dec. 26, 2019, according to the Manila City Department of Public Services.
Manila Public Information Office
Parks authority says less trash hauled in Luneta on Christmas 2019 than last year
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 10:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Amid recent reports that over 50 metric tons (50,000 kilograms) of waste was collected during garbage hauling operations at Luneta or Rizal Park over Christmas, the National Parks Development Committee said the holiday trash volume was less this year compared to 2018.

NPDC Executive Director Cecille Lorenzana-Romero said Friday that while the garbage volume figure provided by the Manila City Department of Public Services is true, cleanup efforts have improved compared to the previous year.

“Last year, Rizal Park was in the news because it took some time before the park was cleaned after Christmas. For this year, Rizal Park was cleaned after the 24th and 25th,” Lorenzana-Romero said in a release.

“NPDC employees, security guards, and police provided free garbage bags to the park goers so they won’t leave their trash at the park and advised them to throw their garbage at the designated garbage bins.”

More than 12 tons of trash was hauled from December 24 up to the morning of December 25, while 51 tons were collected between Christmas afternoon and December 26, according to Manila City Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen.

Statistics particular to Rizal Park for the same time period in 2018 are unavailable, but at least 13.7 tons of garbage was reportedly collected on December 25 last year.

Aside from cleanup efforts, the committee also said it’s planning a project that encourages discipline on waste disposal and which aims to mitigate the environmental consequences of trash.

“As part of the DOT’s campaign on sustainable tourism and eco-friendly tourist destinations and to address this concern, the NPDC will come up with a Zero-Waste/Trash Segregation Program to promote discipline among the park-goers and to lessen the impact of trash to the environment,” the executive director said.

According to the Manila DPS, between 20,000 to 22,000 tons (over 20,000,000 kg) of garbage were collected in the city between Dec. 24, 2018 and Jan 2. 2019 under the term of then-Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada.

DPS Chief Kenneth Amurao said in a release that they hope to beat last year’s record with only a maximum of 18,000 tons (18,000,000 kg) of trash generated under the same period this year.

“Our idea for next year is to tie up with Manila City Hall in providing programs/workshops promote zero waste, trash segregation, and composting to promote sustainability and environmentally friendly practices in the city,” Lorenzana-Romero said.

“I think this is also aligned with Yorme’s (the mayor’s) stance on cleaning up Manila.”

Mayor Isko Moreno has yet to comment on the matter.

ISKO MORENO LUNETA LUNETA PARK MANILA CITY NATIONAL PARKS DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE NPDC RIZAL PARK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Decade-long fight for Ruby Rose ends in suspects’ acquittal
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
There is no justice for the death of Ruby Rose Barrameda a decade after her body was found cemented in a steel drum thrown...
Nation
fb tw
Mañosa heirs’ victims: P1 billion was investment, not loan
By Paolo Romero | December 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Victims of the fraud and syndicated estafa allegedly committed by the children of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa have disputed claims by the latter that the hundreds of millions...
Nation
fb tw
DPWH opens Sison-Rosario segment on TPLEX
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
Travel time to Baguio City is expected to be cut by 30 minutes with the opening of the Sison-Rosario segment of the Tarlac...
Nation
fb tw
Kris Aquino’ ex-business partner arrested
By Rudy Santos | 13 days ago
A former business partner of television personality Kris Aquino was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fb tw
Ex-Zamboanga del Norte mayor, vice mayor convicted of graft
December 27, 2019 - 12:00am
A former mayor and the incumbent vice mayor of Labason, Zamboanga del Norte may spend up to 12 years in prison in connection with the municipal government’s anomalous purchase of a vehicle in 2011.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
11 hours ago
Ex-starlet nabbed in shabu bust
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
A former sexy actress was arrested in a drug bust in Pasay City on Wednesday.
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
4 dead in drug shootings
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Four people were killed in separate shootings, reportedly related to the illegal drug trade, in Quezon City and Navotas on...
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
Rizal Park visitors leave 60 tons of trash
By Rey Galupo | 11 hours ago
At least 60 metric tons of garbage were hauled from Rizal Park from Christmas Eve up to yesterday morning, according to the...
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
Parañaque eyes suit vs owners of POGO housing
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The city government of Parañaque is considering filing charges against the owners of buildings housing Chinese employees...
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
Duterte distributes land titles to BARMM farmers
By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
President Duterte recently led the distribution of certificates of land ownership awards to 793 agrarian reform beneficiaries...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with