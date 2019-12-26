NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Between 50 to 51 metric tons (over 50,000 kilograms) of waste was collected during garbage hauling operations at Luneta or Rizal Park from the afternoon of Dec. 25, 2019 up to the morning of Dec. 26, 2019, according to the Manila City Department of Public Services (DPS).
Manila Public Information Office
In Photos: 50 tons of trash hauled at Luneta since Christmas afternoon
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 1:03pm

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Between 50 to 51 metric tons (over 50,000 kilograms) of waste was collected during garbage hauling operations at Luneta or Rizal Park from Christmas afternoon up to Thursday morning, according to the Manila City Department of Public Services.

The trash volume, as seen in photos provided by the Manila Public Information Office, was enough to form a mound that needed at least a couple of trucks to be hauled.

Meanwhile, city-wide data on the volume of collected garbage is unavailable since the data entry staff are off-duty for the holidays.

According to the Manila DPS, between 20,000 to 22,000 tons (over 20,000,000 kg) of garbage were collected in the city between Dec. 24, 2018 and Jan 2. 2019 under the term of then-Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada.

DPS Chief Kenneth Amurao said in a release that they hope to beat last year’s record with only a maximum of 18,000 tons (18,000,000 kg) of trash generated under the same period this year.

About 65,000 people visited Rizal Park on December 24, according to National Parks Development Committee estimates. 

Mayor Isko Moreno has yet to comment on the matter.

