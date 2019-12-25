NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David on Wednesday took to Facebook to call for prayer of consolation and hope after a killing of a construction worker in one of their mission stations in Navotas.
Pablo Virgilio David/Facebook
‘Silent night?’: Bishop calls for prayer after Christmas eve killing in Navotas mission station
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2019 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David on Wednesday took to Facebook to call for prayer of consolation and hope after a killing of a construction worker in one of their mission stations in Navotas.

In his post, David shared that 32-year-old construction worker Ryan Cuarteros was shot and killed inside his home in one of their mission stations in Tangos North, Navotas just before midnight.

According to the bishop, Cuarteros was shot dead by two men wearing bonnets who forced their way into their home. The suspects allegedly wanted to take the victim but his wife held on to him.

“Unable to take their target, the men just shot and killed Ryan before his wife, not even giving him the chance to celebrate Christmas with his family,” the bishop shared.

David warned the public that killers attack even during Christmas.

“Sorry to spoil your Christmas, but the masked killers don’t take a day off, not even during Christmas,” David wrote.

“We draw inspiration from Matthew’s Christmas story, which is not about a silent night. It was rather about a scary night, horrible night... His story is set with the murderous troops of Herod in the background,” he added.

The bishop, who is a staunch critic of extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, called for prayer for Cuarteros’ family.

“Even as you enjoy Christmas with your family, please whisper a silent prayer of consolation and hope to the Baby Jesus of Bethlehem for Ryan’s family,” David said.

“May God hear our prayers for an end to this senseless violence!” he added.

David has been issuing strongly-worded criticism against Duterte and his anti-narcotics operations since 2017.

He was one of the four bishops accused of sedition by the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in connection with the production and release of a video supposedly linking Duterte and his family in illegal drug trade.

CHRISTMAS 2019 EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS PABLO VIRGILIO DAVID WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Maguindanao vice mayor, 2 others wounded in ambush
By John Unson | 1 day ago
All three of were immediately rushed to the nearby Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Shariff Aguak.
Nation
fb tw
DILG’s drug audit score unfair – Isko
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has slammed the Department of the Interior and Local Government for giving the city a failed score...
Nation
fb tw
Duterte orders speeding trucks stopped
By Alexis Romero | December 25, 2019 - 12:00am
President Duterte wants to put an end to speeding by trucks, saying the fatalities caused by accidents can already be likened to a “massacre.”
Nation
fb tw
Bus hits motorcycle in La Union; 2 dead
By Eva Visperas | December 25, 2019 - 12:00am
A couple died and their two sons were injured when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in Barangay San Pablo in this town on Monday night.
Nation
fb tw
US pays restitution to diplomat’s Pinoy victims
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | December 25, 2019 - 12:00am
The United States’ Department of Homeland Security Investigation turned over checks to the Pasay City government on Monday as restitution to the child exploitation victims of a former diplomat.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte admin urged to extend martial law in Mindanao after Lanao ambush
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
The governor of Lanao del Sur on Wednesday urged Malacañang to extend the martial law in Mindanao following Monday’s...
Nation
fb tw
18 hours ago
P802 million shabu seized in Quezon City townhouse
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
?At least 118 kilos of shabu valued at P802.4 million were seized by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency...
Nation
fb tw
18 hours ago
Decade-long fight for Ruby Rose ends in suspects’ acquittal
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
There is no justice for the death of Ruby Rose Barrameda a decade after her body was found cemented in a steel drum thrown...
Nation
fb tw
18 hours ago
DPWH opens Sison-Rosario segment on TPLEX
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Travel time to Baguio City is expected to be cut by 30 minutes with the opening of the Sison-Rosario segment of the Tarlac...
Nation
fb tw
18 hours ago
Lanao Sur town cop chief slain in ambush
By John Unson | 18 hours ago
The acting police chief of Binidayan town in this province and one of his companions were killed in an ambush in Barangay...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with