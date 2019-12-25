‘Silent night?’: Bishop calls for prayer after Christmas eve killing in Navotas mission station

MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David on Wednesday took to Facebook to call for prayer of consolation and hope after a killing of a construction worker in one of their mission stations in Navotas.

In his post, David shared that 32-year-old construction worker Ryan Cuarteros was shot and killed inside his home in one of their mission stations in Tangos North, Navotas just before midnight.

According to the bishop, Cuarteros was shot dead by two men wearing bonnets who forced their way into their home. The suspects allegedly wanted to take the victim but his wife held on to him.

“Unable to take their target, the men just shot and killed Ryan before his wife, not even giving him the chance to celebrate Christmas with his family,” the bishop shared.

David warned the public that killers attack even during Christmas.

“Sorry to spoil your Christmas, but the masked killers don’t take a day off, not even during Christmas,” David wrote.

“We draw inspiration from Matthew’s Christmas story, which is not about a silent night. It was rather about a scary night, horrible night... His story is set with the murderous troops of Herod in the background,” he added.

The bishop, who is a staunch critic of extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, called for prayer for Cuarteros’ family.

“Even as you enjoy Christmas with your family, please whisper a silent prayer of consolation and hope to the Baby Jesus of Bethlehem for Ryan’s family,” David said.

“May God hear our prayers for an end to this senseless violence!” he added.

David has been issuing strongly-worded criticism against Duterte and his anti-narcotics operations since 2017.

He was one of the four bishops accused of sedition by the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in connection with the production and release of a video supposedly linking Duterte and his family in illegal drug trade.