This May 2015 image shows the tourist trail to Kiltepan Peak.
Philstar.com/Rosette Adel, file
Mayor glad Ayala Land has no planned projects in Sagada
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2019 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines—The Office of the Municipal Mayor of Sagada on Tuesday expressed relief after Ayala Land Inc. said it has no plans to build a development in the popular tourist town in Mountain Province.

In a statement, Sagada Mayor James Pooten Jr., who earlier confirmed to reports that there had been talk of acquisition and development in the town, acknowledged Ayala Land's statement, which was released amid criticism from social media users. 

READ: Ayala Land: No plans for acquisition, development in Sagada

Pooten said that certain individuals purporting to represent Ayala Land led them to believe that they were transacting with landowners to develop a property in Sagada.

Reports earlier claimed the real estate company would develop a 20-hectare private property in Batalaw “for rest and recreation purposes,” which Ayala Land promptly denied.

“We are grateful that Ayala Land supports our position by not planning any development or acquisition of properties in Sagada,” Pooten said.

The mayor reiterated its commitment to preserve the traditions of the town and fight for the communal and ancestral lands that is Sagada, also a known tourist destination in the Cordillera region.

"Sagada belongs to the world and to all who appreciate what is beautiful," the mayor said.

"We are just stewards to God’s creation and everybody is welcome to enjoy the place but care for it while you are here like it is your own. And when you leave, remember that you are leaving this beautiful place to your children and to generations behind," he concluded.

