2 soldiers killed in Lanao del Sur ambush
John Unson (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2019 - 4:18pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — An Army lieutenant and a sergeant were killed while five others were wounded in an ambush in Pagayawan town in Lanao del Sur on Tuesday morning.

1Lt. Mark Linne Banua and Sgt. Jhanjihan Carumba of the 55th Infantry Battalion died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

The slain soldiers and their companions were attacked by gunmen while patroling a secluded area in Barangay Bandaraingud in Pagayawan.

Five other members of the 55th IB, Sgt. Randy Esmade, PFC Nielo Rubiato and Privates Roger Amihan, Jovanie Calaguian and Therenz John Fransisco, were badly wounded in the attack.

The Lanao del Sur provincial police is still investigating the incident.

Gunmen killed an acting municipal police chief and his civilian companion in an ambush in the same barangay on Monday.

