This file photo shows Camp Navarro in Zamboanga City, the headquarters of the Wesmincom.
AFP Western Mindanao Command Facebook page
Indonesians rescued from Abu Sayyaf in Sulu now with ambassador
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - December 23, 2019 - 1:47pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The military on Monday turned over two Indonesians rescued from the Abu Sayyaf on Sunday to the Indonesian ambassador to the Philippines.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, presented Maharudin bin Lunani and Samiun bin Maneu to Ambassador Sinyo Harry Sarundajang in a briefing at the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City.

Marines rescued Maharudin and Samiun in Barangay Pugad Manaul in Panamao, Sulu after a series of clashes.

"Last night, I received news from the staff and attaché that something happened in the Sulu area, that the two kidnap victims from Indonesia are free now and under the custody now of the military under the leadership of Gen. Sobejana,” Sarundajang said.

The two victims and their companion Muhammad Farhan were abducted last September 23 by gunmen while aboard they were fishing off Lahad Datu, Sabah and brought to Sulu and held captive by the Abu Sayyaf group.

"During the abduction, we were initially brought to an island and proceeded to Panamao (town) by our fully-armed abductors," Maharudin said through an interpreter.

Maharudin said they were only fed twice a day while they were captives and had to sleep on the ground. Although their captors threatened them, they were not physically harmed, he also said.

"Our President Joko Widodo and Foreign Affairs Minister Madam Retno would like to thank you for your bravery and you did something for us as brothers… What you have done today surprised us because the two kidnap victims are here because the general and the army and the police took them in a very difficult situation with that direct encounter," Ambassador Sarundajang said.

Sobejana said the rescue operations to recover Farhan, who is Maharudin's son, continue.

"We strongly believe that he is still in that vicinity, that's why we did not leave the place, our Marines, our soldiers and police are still there scouring the area hoping that within the day we will be able to get him,” Sobejana said.

Sarundajang said the rescued victims will be brought to Manila later in the afternoon and will be flown to Indonesia on Tuesday to be presented to Indonesian President Widodo and Foreign Affairs Minister Marsudi.

