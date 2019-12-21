Motorcycle taxi pilot run extended for 3 months

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s technical working group (TWG) has decided to extend for three months the pilot run of motorcycle taxis, with new players in tow.

The TWG approved the extension that would start on Dec. 23, a few days before the six-month pilot run would expire.

Aside from the main player Angkas, two more providers, JoyRide and Move It, were allowed to participate in the test run.

The program will run until March 23, 2020 covering 39,000 bikers nationwide.

Six companies vied to partake in the pilot run to compete with Angkas. But only JoyRide and Move It were approved after evaluation and inspection of the TWG.