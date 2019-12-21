LRT-1 to implement passenger traffic scheme

NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - December 21, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) is set to implement early next year a temporary passenger traffic scheme in line with the construction of the Unified Grand Central Station.

The LRMC said the scheme would be implemented at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) north line covering the Monumento, Balintawak and Roosevelt stations from Jan. 4 to March 31, 2020.

“This is to accommodate the construction of the common station, which will connect the systems of the LRT-1, MRT-3 and MRT-7,” the LRMC said yesterday.

Under the scheme, commuters traveling northbound may take the Baclaran-to-Monumento circuit and the Baclaran-to-Balintawak circuit.

The LRMC said passengers with Roosevelt station as their last stop should take the Baclaran-to-Balintawak circuit where a special shuttle train would arrive every 10 minutes during peak period to exclusively pick up passengers at the Balintawak station and shuttle them to Roosevelt station.

The same shuttle train will pick up passengers from Roosevelt station and transport them to Balintawak station where LRT-1 commuters can take the train going southbound.

LRMC chief operating officer Enrico Benipayo said the Baclaran-to-Monumento circuit would address the high volume of passengers at the Monumento station, especially during peak hours.

“We want to ensure normal operations in all 20 stations of the LRT-1 while the construction of the common station is ongoing,” Benipayo said.

The LRMC will deploy additional crowd marshals and safety teams as well as put up directional signs at the stations.

“We will add signage inside the trains so passengers can easily identify if the last stop of the train is either Monumento or Balintawak,” Benipayo said.

The common station is one of the big-ticket projects of the Department of Transportation to enable passengers to seamlessly transfer from one rail line to another. 

The LRMC is a consortium composed of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.’s Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp., Ayala Corp.’s AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) Pte Ltd.          

