Drug suspect shot dead in Negros

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines — A “high-value” drug suspect was gunned down in Negros Occidental on Thursday.

Joemarie Tejada, an alleged member of the Ramos drug ring, was found dead in Barangay Anahaw, Hinigaran shortly after gunshots were heard when a Toyota Innova parked near the area, according to Maj. James Latayon, town police chief.

Meanwhile, in Cavite, Oriel Advincula and his co-workers were in a Toyota Fortuner when they were attacked in Barangay Malagasang 2-C in Imus City.

Advincula’s co-worker Michael Anday was wounded and taken to the Emilio Aguinaldo Hospital for treatment. Their two companions were unhurt.