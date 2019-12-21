Student held for raping girl, 11

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines – An 18-year-old student accused of raping his 11-year-old neighbor last March was arrested on Thursday.

S/Sgt. Jeffrey Corpuz said the suspect, who is staying in Rodriguez, Rizal, was arrested in a bus on his way to Buguey town to spend Christmas with his family.

Aparri Regional Trial Court Judge Nicanor Pascual Jr., who issued the warrant, did not recommend bail.

The student allegedly raped the girl in a bus.

Police said the suspect is the second most wanted person in Buguey.