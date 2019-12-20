NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
A resident throws water on a fi re that destroyed houses on Leveriza street in Malate, Manila yesterday.
Jesse Bustos
Malate fire leaves 230 families homeless
Rey Galupo (The Philippine Star) - December 20, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A fire razed a residential area in Malate, Manila yesterday afternoon, leaving at least 230 families homeless. 

A resident identified as Cocoy Soriano was held for questioning by the Manila Police District Station 9 after investigators determined the fire started in his room, according to initial reports.

The blaze started at the fourth floor of a house in Interior 29, Leveriza street at around 12:35 p.m. 

Earlier reports said Soriano had a quarrel with one of his relatives, prompting barangay officials to bring him to the police station.

Soriano was released after an hour. Police said they are looking into the possibility that the fire was caused by an illegal connection.

At least 230 families from Barangays 717 and 718 will spend Christmas on the street, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). 

No one was hurt in the incident but the BFP said it needed all its fire trucks to contain the blaze, which reached fifth alarm before it was put under control at around 1:57 p.m.

The city government of Manila sent personnel from the disaster risk reduction and management office to assist the victims.                

