4 slain in Calabarzon
Ed Amoroso, Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2019 - 12:02am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A company manager and a murder witness were among four persons killed in separate shootings in Cavite and Batangas on Tuesday.

Jorge Padilla, 45, manager of a logistics firm, was repairing their garage in Barangay Calibuyo, Tanza, when three unidentified men barged in and shot him on Tuesday night, Lt. Col. Freddie Dantes, town police chief, said yesterday.

Padilla was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Probers are eyeing robbery as the motive for the killing.

The assailants took away  Padilla’s jewelry,  cell phone and money.

In Batangas, vegetable vendors Angelita Matanguihan and her relative Ricardo Maullon were attending to their stall in Barangay Lucsuhin, Calatagan town, when a Toyota Avanza pulled over.

Two men alighted from the car and shot the victims at close range, Capt. Hazel Suarez, spokesperson for the Batangas police said.

The victims died while being taken to the Calatagan Medicare Hospital.

Meanwhile, Airalyn Peñarubia died at the scene while her companion Anna Kris Amancio was wounded after two men shot them in the nearby city of Sto. Tomas.

The victims were walking along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Sta. Anastacia when they were attacked.

Peñarubia was a witness in the murder of a woman in Pasay City last year, according to Lt. Col. Rey Ochavo, city police chief.

Amancio was taken to the St. Frances Cabrini Medical Hospital for treatment. 

 

