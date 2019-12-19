NCRPO nets P126 million drugs in 60 days

MANILA, Philippines — At least P126 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in Metro Manila in the past two months.

Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, acting director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said yesterday the drugs were seized during intensified operations against high-value targets from Oct. 16 to Dec. 17.

Based on their records, a total of 17,913.76 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth P126 million were confiscated from the streets of Metro Manila during the period.

Also seized were 33,160.17 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of P3.9 million, 70.11 grams of cocaine worth P371,583 and ecstasy tablets worth P11,900.

“War on drugs remains to be under my keen watch,” Sinas said in a statement.

Sinas vowed to intensify the anti-drug campaign in Metro Manila by strengthening the capabilities of their anti-narcotics units and focused operations targeting big-time drug suspects.

“We aim to eradicate the proliferation of illegal drugs by strengthening and revitalizing units involved in law enforcement, improving the response time and providing a more reliable forensic investigation of crime incidents while focusing more on high value targets and pushers,” he said.