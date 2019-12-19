25 cop chiefs sacked for poor performance

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela, Philippines — Twenty-five chiefs of police in Cagayan Valley region have been relieved from their posts due to poor performance, the Regional Police Office 2 (PRO-2) said yesterday.

Aside from the 25 officials, also relieved were a provincial mobile force commander, two office staff and two deputy chiefs, according to Brig. Gen. Angelito Casimiro, Cagayan Valley police director.

Among those relieved were the chiefs of police in the municipalities of Aurora, Burgos, Cordon, Divilacan, Delfin Albano, Jones, Luna, Quezon, Quirino, San Agustin, San Mariano and Sta. Maria, all in Isabela as well as Abulog, Baggao, Ballesteros, Calamaniugan, Gattaran, Pamplona, Piat, Sanchez Mira and Sta. Ana, all in Cagayan.

The dismissal was based on a performance evaluation conducted by the Philippine National Police and upon the recommendations of the PRO-2 senior officers placement and promotion board as well as of the oversight committee.