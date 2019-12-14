SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Early Christmas for lone P15 million jackpot winner
Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - December 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor in Cavite province won P15 million from the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot last Thursday, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Royina Marzan-Garma, PCSO general manager, said the lucky bettor, who bought the winning ticket from a lotto outlet in Dasmariñas City, correctly guessed the winning combination of 47-04-02-31-29-07.

Garma urged the public to continue patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenue go to their charity program.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.                                           

 


 

 

 

