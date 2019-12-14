Spaghetti downs 49 students at Negros Christmas party

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — About 49 students were hospitalized on Thursday due to suspected food poisoning in Barangay Ma-ao, Bago City, Negros Occidental.

The victims, Grade 1 pupils of Ma-ao Elementary School in Bago City, experienced symptoms of suspected food poisoning due to stomach pains, vomiting and dizziness, after eating spaghetti during their Christmas party.

Bago City Councilor Joseph Dexter Somcio, chairperson of the committee on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, yesterday said the victims were brought to the Bago City District Hospital in batches.

Majority of the students went home after being treated. Four are still under observation at the hospital, Somcio told Bombo Radyo-Bacolod.

Somcio said he will coordinate with the Bago City Health Office to conduct a test on the food, including spaghetti, chicken, rice and salad, served by a caterer to the students.

He added that he will also refer the incident to the Department of Education to investigate the suspected food poisoning.