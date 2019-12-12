SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
LIST: Road closures, stop-and-go areas for December 22 MMFF Parade of Stars
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 12, 2019 - 1:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority on Wednesday announced that it will implement road closures and stop-and-go schemes in Taguig City on Sunday, December 22, for the annual Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars.

Taguig is hosting the parade, which will feature floats carrying celebrities appearing in official movie entries in the festival, this year.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on December 22 and motorists are advised to avoid the following roads that it will pass through:

Parade begins at Lakeshore C-6, right turn to M.L Quezon Avenue, left turn to MRT Avenue, then right turn Cuasay, right turn to CP Garcia (C-5) Service Road, then left turn to Upper McKinley Road, right turn to Lawton Avenue – 5th Street, right turn again to McKinley Parkway, left turn to 32nd Street, left turn to 7th Avenue, right to 26th Avenue, left turn to 5th Avenue, and right turn to LeGrand Avenue at Chateau Road.

Road closures

The MMDA said it would temporarily close the following areas to traffic:

  • ML Quezon (from Dr. A. Santos to MRT)
  • Along MRT (from M.L Quezon to Cuasay)
  • Along Cuasay (from MRT to C-5)
  • C-5 Service Road from Barangay Pinagsama to Palar

Counterflow

The traffic authority said it would allow counterflow in these areas to help ease traffic congestion:

  • Upper McKinley Road from C-5 to Lawton Avenue
  • Lawton Avenue to 5th Street from Upper McKinley to McKinley Parkway
  • Along 32nd Avenue (from McKinley Parkway to 7th Avenue)

Stop-and-go scheme

A stop-and-go traffic scheme will be implemented in the following areas:

  • C-5 to Upper McKinley
  • C-5 Service Road to Sampaguita Bridge
  • Mckinley Parkway to 26th Avenue

The parade was held in Parañaque City last year, with the road closures and rain contributing to heavy traffic in Sucat and on MIA Road and Roxas Boulevard.

METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY TAGUIG
