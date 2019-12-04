More Marawi cops promoted

MANILA, Philippines — At least 42 more police officers have been promoted in recognition of their efforts during the five-month siege in Marawi.

The National Police Commission approved eight resolutions for the special promotion of the police officers, Napolcom vice chairman Rogelio Casurao said on Monday.

This brought the number of promoted police officers who served during the Marawi siege to 948.

Among the resolutions passed is the posthumous promotion of Cpls. Daniel Tegwa and Alex Laurente and Patrolman Moises Kimayong Jr.

Among those promoted were 20 members of the Philippine National Police Intelligence Group who assisted trapped Special Action Force commandos, 10 who secured the entry and exit points in the city and two who retrieved a memory card from a drone camera amid heavy gunfire.

Seven police officers from the Crime Laboratory were promoted for identifying government troopers killed in the fighting.

“Their acts of conspicuous courage, gallantry in action and self-sacrifice clearly manifest their commitment to serve and protect the people and their noteworthy accomplishment earned distinct honor and credit not only for themselves but for the entire police organization,” Casurao said.