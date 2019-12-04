Water level in Angat Dam remains low

MALOLOS, Philippines — Rains dumped by Typhoon Tisoy in Luzon yesterday barely helped raise the water level in Angat Dam.

Monitoring by the Bulacan provincial disaster risk reduction and management office showed that the water level in the dam was at 189.02 meters as of 2 p.m. yesterday, lower than the 189.05 meters recorded on Monday.

As of 8 a.m. yesterday, the water level even receded to 188.97 meters. It is still 22.98 meters below its ideal end-of-the-year level of 212 meters.

Sevillo David Jr., executive director of the National Water Resources Board, said water was released from the main turbine of the dam yesterday to generate power because of the red alert situation at the power grid.

The National Power Corp. confirmed the release of water for power generation even as it stressed the need for additional volume to ensure continuous supply for domestic use and irrigation.