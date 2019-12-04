SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Central Visayas workers to get pay hike
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Minimum wage earners and domestic helpers in Central Visayas will receive a salary increase, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced yesterday.

Salome Siaton, DOLE Central Visayas director, said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board recently issued separate wage orders granting the pay increase.

The monthly salary of household workers in cities and first class municipalities in Central Visayas will increase from P3,000 to P5,000. Those working in other areas in the region will get P4,000 from the previous P2,500.

The DOLE reminded employers to register their house helpers with the Social Security System, PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG aside from giving a salary increase.

Meanwhile, Siaton said  the minimum daily wage of workers in non-agricultural sectors in areas under Class A or the expanded Metro Cebu, which consist of the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and the towns of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla and San Fernando would increase to P404 from the previous P386.

The minimum daily pay of workers in Bais, Bayawan, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan and Tanjay in Negros Oriental as well as Bogo and Toledo in Cebu and Tagbilaran in Bohol is pegged at P366.

Workers in other municipalities will receive not less than P356 per day.

Agricultural workers and those in establishments with less than 10 employees in Class A areas will receive a daily wage of P394; those in Class B or other cities and municipalities in Cebu, P361, and Class C or those in Bohol and Negros Oriental, P351.

Siaton said the National Wages and Productivity Commission would review the wage orders.

“Once approved, the wage orders shall take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation in Central Visayas,” she said.

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT SALARY INCREASE
