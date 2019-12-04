SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Pangasinan town mayor’s husband shot dead
Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2019 - 12:00am

ROSALES, Pangasinan, Philippines — The husband of Mayor Susan Pagador-Casareno of this town was gunned down after midnight yesterday.

Reynaldo Casareno, 56, barangay captain of Tomana East, was shot several times by unidentified men as he went out of his store, according to a report received by the Rosales police at around 1 a.m. 

Maj. John Corpuz, town police chief, said four bullet shells for a caliber .45 pistol were recovered at the scene.

Probers have yet to determine the motive for the killing.

The mayor declined media interviews yesterday.

DEAD MAYORS HUSBAND
Philstar
