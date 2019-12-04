SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
MILF leader slain in ambush
John Unson (The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2019 - 12:00am

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) lost one if its leaders in an ambush in Matalam yesterday.

Kagui Mansor Imbong of the MILF’s 108th Base Command was driving his motorcycle when he was attacked in Barangay Elian. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the provincial peace and order council, urged authorities to do its best to bring the assailants to justice.

