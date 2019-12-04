PCSO welcomes anti-corruption probe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has welcomed an investigation by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on PCSO.

In a statement, PCSO general manager Royina Garma said its officials believe the “result of the investigation would not only clear their names but also prove the integrity of the agency in providing exciting games to the gaming public and offering responsive and efficient financial and medical assistance to its mandated beneficiaries.”

Garma assumed the PCSO’s top post in July to fill the vacancy created by retired general Alexander Balutan, who was initially announced as fired from his post due to serious corruption in the agency in March.

Malacañang later said Balutan resigned.

Last month, the PACC said its investigation mainly involves a lifestyle check on 15 PCSO officials, including members of its board of directors, chaired by retired police general Anselmo Pinili.

PACC chairman Dante Jimenez said their report will be finished and submitted to President Duterte by January next year.

The PACC’s investigation was launched after Duterte suspended all PCSO gaming operations – lotto, small town lottery (STL), the keno, Scratch-It Sweepstakes, and Peryahan ng Bayan games – on July 26. He lifted the suspension of lotto operations on July 31.

On Aug. 22, Duterte ordered the resumption of STL operations on the condition that authorized agent corporations comply with new rules and regulations.

The suspension of the other games was subsequently lifted by the PCSO.