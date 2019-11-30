No secret burial of ASF infected pigs — Quezon City

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — The Quezon City government has denied reports that it has secretly buried over 100 pigs culled due to the African swine fever (ASF).

“Right off the bat, we vehemently deny accusations that the burial of 121 ASF-infected pigs was done secretly,” the city government said in a statement on Thursday.

“In fact, consultative meetings were held with barangay officials, hog raisers, and the (University of the Philippines) administration. The burial only proceeded after the approval of the UP Chancellor for the use of the land as burial site and the concurrence from all concerned stakeholders,” it added.

A report noted that residents were not informed of the matter and were surprised to discover that the culled pigs were buried near their neighborhood.

But the city government said nothing was done outside of accepted protocols in dealing with ASF.

It cited the protocols set by the national government mandating that infected pigs be buried within the proximity of the barangay where they were discovered to avoid the virus from spreading to nearby areas.

Local officials allayed health concerns of residents, noting that ASF only infects pigs and not humans.

“We assure residents that even if burial sites are within their community, it will not endanger human health,” said the local government.

“We also remind them that burial areas should be off limits as humans, though not affected, can be carriers of the virus and spread it to other areas where hog raising is a vital livelihood. Lastly, we will continue to take the necessary steps to disinfect the burial site,” it added.