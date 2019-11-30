NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
“Right off the bat, we vehemently deny accusations that the burial of 121 ASF-infected pigs was done secretly,” the city government said in a statement on Thursday.
The STAR/File
No secret burial of ASF infected pigs — Quezon City
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - November 30, 2019 - 12:00am

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — The Quezon City government has denied reports that it has secretly buried over 100 pigs culled due to the African swine fever (ASF).

“Right off the bat, we vehemently deny accusations that the burial of 121 ASF-infected pigs was done secretly,” the city government said in a statement on Thursday.

“In fact, consultative meetings were held with barangay officials, hog raisers, and the (University of the Philippines) administration. The burial only proceeded after the approval of the UP Chancellor for the use of the land as burial site and the concurrence from all concerned stakeholders,” it added.

A report noted that residents were not informed of the matter and were surprised to discover that the culled pigs were buried near their neighborhood.

But the city government said nothing was done outside of accepted protocols in dealing with ASF.

It cited the protocols set by the national government mandating that infected pigs be buried within the proximity of the barangay where they were discovered to avoid the virus from spreading to nearby areas.

Local officials allayed health concerns of residents, noting that ASF only infects pigs and not humans.

“We assure residents that even if burial sites are within their community, it will not endanger human health,” said the local government.

“We also remind them that burial areas should be off limits as humans, though not affected, can be carriers of the virus and spread it to other areas where hog raising is a vital livelihood. Lastly, we will continue to take the necessary steps to disinfect the burial site,” it added.

ASF PIGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rains continue to fill Angat Dam
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The water level in Angat Dam continues to increase due to rains spawned by the northeast monsoon.
Nation
fb tw
CA affirms: 96 GMA ‘talents’ regular employees
By Robertzon Ramirez | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The Court of Appeals has affirmed its ruling that upheld a National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) decision declaring 96 “talents” of GMA Network Inc. as regular employees.
Nation
fb tw
Attack helicopters donated by Jordan delivered
By Jaime Laude | 2 days ago
Two Cobra attack helicopters donated by the Jordanian government were delivered at Clark Field in Pampanga on Tuesday.
Nation
fb tw
4 charged in slay of La Union judge
By Jun Elias | 1 day ago
Four suspects in the murder of Judge Mario Anacleto Bañez in this city have been charged with murder.
Nation
fb tw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for SEA Games
17 days ago
A number of academic institutions on Tuesday announced class suspensions on December 2 to 7 in view of the activities connected...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
Boy found floating in Pasig River
By Rey Galupo | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
The body of a boy was found floating in the Pasig River in Manila before dawn yesterday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
NLEX deploys more teams for SEA Games
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
The North Luzon Expressway Corp. deployed additional personnel at the NLEX for the opening today of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) at the Philippine Arena in Ciudad de Victoria in this town.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
DENR seeks new agency to manage Boracay
By Rhodina Villanueva | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu proposed yesterday the creation of a new agency that would permanently manage the world-famous Boracay Island.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
Woman strangles 5 year-old niece
By Gilbert Bayoran | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Hatred of her sister apparently drove a 23-year-old woman to kill her five-year-old niece last Wednesday in Pontevedra, Negros Occidental, police said.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
Body of missing Zamboanga environment worker found
By Roel Pareño | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Members of a search and rescue team found yesterday the body of one of the four missing city environment workers near Sta. Cruz Island, said.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with