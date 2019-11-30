NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Mandaluyong fire leaves 2,000 families homeless
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - November 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least 2,000 families were left homeless after a fire razed a shantytown in Mandaluyong City yesterday.

The fire, which hit the slum area in Barangay Addition Hills, started at around 3:13 p.m. and reached Task Force Alpha by around 4:18 p.m., which means at least 14 fire trucks are needed at scene.

Senior Inspector Joscar Bongalon, who heads the city fire bureau’s fire safety enforcement section, said at least 500 houses were destroyed in the fire.

“Our firefighters had difficulty getting into the area because of the narrow alleys,” he told reporters in an interview.

More than 10 persons were treated by first aid responders due to minor burns and lacerations as well as difficulty breathing.

Firefighting operations were hampered as thousands of residents, some of them barefoot, occupied the streets leading to the scene.

Arson investigators said the fire originated at the house owned by a certain Marie Biada. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Mayor Menchie Abalos rushed to the scene last night and was updated by officials on the status and needs of affected residents.

Probers have yet to determine the estimated cost of the property damage as the fire was still raging as of 7:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, 12 families were displaced after a fire hit a residential area in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City.

City fire marshal Senior Superintendent Jaime Ramirez said six houses were destroyed in the fire, which started at around 3:32 p.m and reached second alarm.

The blaze, which originated at the house of Josie Dioquino, was put out at around 4:31 p.m.

Nobody was injured in the fire while the estimated cost of damage to property was placed at P60,000.

