P70 million in fake goods found in Binondo mall

MANILA, Philippines — An operation headed by member offices under the Bureau of Customs on Wednesday uncovered several fake products worth some P70 million in Binondo, Manila, after implementing a Letter of Authority that allowed the task force to inspect around 70 storage units in the mall.

According to a press statement by the bureau, the complaint came from intellectual property firm Baranda & Associates, who said that smuggled and possibly fake goods were being kept inside the storage units that were searched.

Section 118 of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, prohibits the importation of infringing goods as defined under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

The recovered fake products included the following brands: Cath Kidston, Anello, Louis Vuitton, Lacoste, Red Bull, Dove, Lux, Prada, Gucci, Chanel, Cetaphil, Balenciaga, Kate Spade, Fred Perry, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Sony, DKNY, Marc Jacobs, Bench, Starbucks, Yves Saint Laurent, Max Man, Viagra, Cialis, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Hollister among others.

According to the statement, samples after the aforementioned brands would be sent to their respective companies for verification.

The Bureau of Customs just recently announced its intent to block the entry of vape products into the country under the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In October, the bureau turned over some P58 million worth of smuggled and goods suspected as fakes to the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines. The goods were seized from similar operations.

The operation was carried out by the Bureau of Customs–Intelligence Group-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, which is composed of the Intellectual Property Rights Division and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Task Force.