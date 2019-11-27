Cops seize P2.5 billion shabu, arrest Chinese national in Makati drug bust

MANILA, Philippines — In its biggest drug bust in 2019, the Philippine National Police seized P2.5 billion worth of shabu in Makati City on Tuesday night.

In a spot report, the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group confiscated 371 kilos of shabu, estimated to be worth P2.522 billion, in a drug bust in Brgy. San Antonio, Makati City.

Members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group seize packs of alleged shabu placed individually in Chinese tea packaging, weighing around 400 kgs with an estimated value of P2.7 billion from a Chinese national during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. San Antonio, Makati City on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FdtS5mErSG — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) November 26, 2019

The PNP-DEG, under Col. Romeo Caramat Jr., also arrested Liu Chao, a Chinese national, in the operation.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac told Philstar.com that Chao is currently in the custody of the PNP-DEG.

The Chinese national suspect would also undergo inquest proceeding today, Banac added.

The PNP is conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the scope of Chao's network in the illegal drug trade.