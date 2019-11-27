NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Philippine National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said it was the biggest drug seizure for the police in 2019.
Cops seize P2.5 billion shabu, arrest Chinese national in Makati drug bust
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — In its biggest drug bust in 2019, the Philippine National Police seized P2.5 billion worth of shabu in Makati City on Tuesday night.

In a spot report, the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group confiscated 371 kilos of shabu, estimated to be worth P2.522 billion, in a drug bust in Brgy. San Antonio, Makati City.

The PNP-DEG, under Col. Romeo Caramat Jr., also arrested Liu Chao, a Chinese national, in the operation.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac told Philstar.com that Chao is currently in the custody of the PNP-DEG.

The Chinese national suspect would also undergo inquest proceeding today, Banac added.

The PNP is conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the scope of Chao's network in the illegal drug trade.

DRUG BUST DRUG WAR MAKATI CITY PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
