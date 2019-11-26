NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
This undated photo shows traffic jam along EDSA.
LIST: Areas where stop-and-go scheme for SEA Games to be implemented
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority on Tuesday released an updated list of areas where the stop-and-go scheme for the 30th Southeast Asian Games would be implemented.

It said the areas affected are along EDSA north and south bound, as well as South Luzon Express Way north bound.

The traffic authority advised the motorists that whenever vehicles of delegates pass by the affected roads, all traffic will be stopped.

“Traffic will resume once delegates have gone through,” it said.

The 30th SEA Games would open at the Philippine Arena on November 30 but some activities are already being held for the elimination rounds in various competition areas in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Last November 14, the MMDA also held dry-run to test the traffic flow for the the biennial multi-sport event, being hosted by the Philippines for the fourth time now. 

