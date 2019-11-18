LTO suspends license, car registration of driver who dragged Manila traffic enforcer

MANILA, Philippines— The Land Transportation Office on Monday ordered the suspension of the driver’s license of the man who was allegedly involved in a traffic altercation and hit-and-run incident with a Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau enforcer.

On Saturday, driver identified as Orlando Ricardo Dizon Jr., allegedly sped away on Gelinos Street near the corner of Laong-Laan Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila when he was flagged down by MTPB enforcer Adrian Lim.

Lim was hurt during the incident after he was dragged alongside Dizon’s vehicle.

The incident was captured on CCTV and went viral online.

The LTO is investigating the incident and has suspended Dizon’s driver’s license for three months.

The registration of his vehicle has also been suspended for three months pending the results of the investigation.

LTO summons driver

The LTO also issued Dizon a show-cause order to explain the incident.

He was asked to appear before the LTO’s Intelligence and Investigation Division in Quezon City on Thursday, November 21.

Dizon’s employer, Digital Network Communications and Computers, Inc. (DNCCI), was also instructed to explain why the company should not be penalized and/or fined for failure to exercise due diligence in the selection and supervision of their driver.

According to the LTO, Dizon and DNCCI’s corporate secretary are directed to file a sworn explanation why he and the company should not be held liable administratively.

The show-cause order was issued by Clarence Guinto, acting director of the LTO’s Law Enforcement Service under the authority of LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante.

On Sunday, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said the government would be filing charges against Dizon.

He claimed Dizon had “criminal intent” against Lim who was just doing his duty. —Rosette Adel