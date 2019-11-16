Raps filed vs 4 PNPA cadets over hazing

MANILA, Philippines — Charges have been filed against four Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) cadets over the alleged maltreatment of a plebe last month.

Cadets Third Class Jovan Sernat, Arron Dahryl Villanueva and Paul Birung and cadet Second Class Clarence Cabucos were charged with violation of Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law before the provincial prosecutor’s office in Imus City, Cavite.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the four cadets also face administrative charges or dismissal from the academy.

The four cadets were alleged to be involved in the hazing of fourth class cadet John Rafael Desiderio.

Desiderio was reportedly maltreated by the suspects at least twice.

He was taken to the PNP Hospital on Oct. 29 after he complained of stomach pain. He was later transferred to the East Avenue Medical Center, but had since reported for duty.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said the accused should be placed under restrictive custody while an investigation is ongoing.