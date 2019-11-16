2 Negros village councilmen slain
Ed Amoroso, Gilbert Bayoran, Non Alquitran (The Philippine Star) - November 16, 2019 - 12:00am
BACOLOD CITY , Philippines – Two barangay kagawads were shot dead in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental on Thursday.
Felipe Condez Jr., 60, and his son Jonesis, 31, both councilmen in Barangay Kalumboyan, died at the scene.
Police said the victims were riding a motorcycle when they were shot by unidentified men on another motorbike.
In Rizal, businesswoman Mildred Felizardo was killed in an ambush in Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, also on Thursday.
Investigations into the killings are ongoing.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
By Elizabeth Marcelo | November 16, 2019 - 12:00am
By Ding Cervantes | November 16, 2019 - 12:00am
By John Unson | November 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Recommended