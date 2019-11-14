‘Stolen’ baby reunited with family a day after it was reported missing

MANILA, Philippines — The five-month-old baby allegedly stolen by her nanny is finally back in her parents' arms a day after it was reported missing.

The baby was returned by the nanny through radio-television program of News 5 “Wanted sa Radyo.”

On Wednesday, parent Princess Jean Perrin took to social media to call for help in finding her baby.

In a series of social media posts that circulated online, Perrin alleged that her helper named Kristine Joy Salik took her daughter. The helper had been with the family for less than a week only.

Perrin alleged Salik’s number could no longer be reached and that she gave a fake ID.

The mother also released a CCTV footage of Salik allegedly taking her daughter. The CCTV was taken in Barangay Bambang, Taguig City.

Perrin and her husband Eric Victoriano said Salik was hired through a Facebook group “Looking for Kasambahay, Katulong” where netizens post maid for hire-related topics.

The couple also sought help from a separate program of Raffy Tulfo on Thursday morning.

By afternoon, Salik named alias “Minda” in the program returned the daughter to her parents.

Salik apologized to the couple and said she did not intend to kidnap the child. She said she only took out the baby as she had to ran some errands while the parents were asleep.

“Sorry po. Hindi ko po intensyong kunin yung anak nila dahil ako hirap din akong buhayin mga anak ko,” the helper said, adding that it only took her time to return the baby because she was already receiving threats from netizens.

(Sorry. I did not intend to take your child because I myself find it hard to raise mine.)

For their part, Victoriano and Perrin was glad that their daughter was returned. They also thanked the online users who tried to help them in finding their child.

“Malaking kagalak-galak po nabalik sa'min nang maayos (We’re very glad that she was returned safely),” the father said.

Despite this, the couple said they would file a complaint against the nanny before the Taguig police.

Reports said the Taguig police are still determining whether kidnapping charge against Salik is valid.