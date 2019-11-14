NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Heavy traffic for Metro Manila bound motorists along NLEX approaching the Balintawak Interchange in Quezon City on Nov. 3, 2019 as the Undas exodus ends.
The STAR/Michael De Guzman
LIST: Areas affected by stop-and-go scheme for SEA Games
(Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority warned that some areas in Metro Manila would experience heavy traffic as the authorities would hold simulation for ferrying Southeast Asian Games delegates to and from their hotels and competition venues.

The traffic authority said it would implement a stop-and-go scheme from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. onwards on Thursday.

In a radio interview, MMDA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago said there is already a heavy traffic even without simulation so the motorists are warned of additional delay during the conduct of the dry-run.

Earlier, Pialago said there are some 16 buses given access to traverse the competition venues in 23 Luzon cities in Metro Manila, Pampanga and Zambales.

She also said there are more than 20 hotels in Metro Manila where delegates are expected to stay.

The 30th SEA Games would open at the Philippine Arena on November 30 but there would be elimination rounds in various competition areas in Metro Manila as early as November 16.

Here are the areas where traffic would be temporarily stopped for the SEA Games dry-run:

  • EDSA

  • Taft Avenue

  • Magallanes

  • Macapagal Boulevards

  • Quirino Avenue

  • Roxas Boulevard

  • España Boulevards

  • Quezon Avenue

  • Coastal Road

  • Cavite Expressway

  • South Luzon Expressway

  • Centennial Drive

  • Mindanao Avenue

  • North Avenue

  • North Luzon Expressway

This is the fourth time the Philippines is hosting SEA Games. —Rosette Adel

Philstar
