LIST: Areas affected by stop-and-go scheme for SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority warned that some areas in Metro Manila would experience heavy traffic as the authorities would hold simulation for ferrying Southeast Asian Games delegates to and from their hotels and competition venues.

The traffic authority said it would implement a stop-and-go scheme from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. onwards on Thursday.

READ: MMDA holds stop-and-go dry run for SEA Games

In a radio interview, MMDA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago said there is already a heavy traffic even without simulation so the motorists are warned of additional delay during the conduct of the dry-run.

Earlier, Pialago said there are some 16 buses given access to traverse the competition venues in 23 Luzon cities in Metro Manila, Pampanga and Zambales.

She also said there are more than 20 hotels in Metro Manila where delegates are expected to stay.

The 30th SEA Games would open at the Philippine Arena on November 30 but there would be elimination rounds in various competition areas in Metro Manila as early as November 16.

Here are the areas where traffic would be temporarily stopped for the SEA Games dry-run:

EDSA

Taft Avenue

Magallanes

Macapagal Boulevards

Quirino Avenue

Roxas Boulevard

España Boulevards

Quezon Avenue

Coastal Road

Cavite Expressway

South Luzon Expressway

Centennial Drive

Mindanao Avenue

North Avenue

North Luzon Expressway

This is the fourth time the Philippines is hosting SEA Games. —Rosette Adel

RELATED: Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for SEA Games