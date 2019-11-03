NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
A total of 8,245 candidates are expected to take the Bar Examinations on all four Sundays of November (November 3, 10, 17, and 24) at the University of Santo Tomas in España, Manila
Twitter/Supreme Court Public Information Office
Stop and go traffic scheme, road closures implemented for Bar exams 2019
(Philstar.com) - November 3, 2019 - 10:54am

MANILA, Philippines — More than 8,000 lawyer hopefuls took the Bar Examinations on Sunday.

The Bar Exams would take place during the four Sundays of November at the University of Santo Tomas.

The Manila Police District and the Manila Public Information Office released the traffic schemes for the Bar Exams as thousands of students, including their supporters, are expected to flock the area during the exam dates.

The MPD said around 600 police officers would be deployed at UST during the exam dates to secure the area and in case of any emergency or crimes.

On Sunday, the Manila PIO said ambulances and medical teams are also stationed at UST and were placed on standby for 24 hours for emergency and crisis response.

The Supreme Court said it would also deploy ten buses dedicated for transportation of Bar examinees and duty personnel to UST in the following Metro Manila pick-up points:

  • Quezon City Memorial Circle, Quezon City – two buses

  • Park and Ride in Lawton, Manila – one bus

  • SC Compound, Taft Avenue, Manila – two buses

  • EDSA Magallanes Flyover, Pasay City (beneath the flyover) – two buses

  • Greenbelt and Glorietta in Ayala Center, Makati City – two buses

  • Marikina Sports Complex, Marikina City – one bus

These buses would leave at exactly 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, here are the roads closed on November 3, 10, 17, 24 for the Bar exams:

  • Dapitan Street to A.H. Lacson to Alfonso Mendoza – closed to traffic

  • P. Noval Street – closed to traffic

  • España Boulevard

These areas would be on stop and go traffic situation from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. onwards on the said dates.

The authorities would also not allow parking on these areas.

Manila PIO said there was only light traffic during the commencement of the Bar exams on Sunday morning. — Rosette Adel

