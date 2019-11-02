The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck Tulunan, North Cotabato at 2:38 a.m. Saturday.
Phivolcs
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits North Cotabato Saturday morning
(Philstar.com) - November 2, 2019 - 10:07am
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked North Cotabato early Saturday morning, the latest tremor to hit Mindanao in recent weeks.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck Tulunan, Cotabato—the official name of the province—at 2:38 a.m. Saturday.
Phivolcs said it was not expecting any damage or aftershocks.
Reported Intensities:
Intensity V - Kidapawan City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Kidapawan City
Intensity I - Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
By Gilbert Bayoran | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
By Edu Punay | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
By Elizabeth Marcelo | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Recommended