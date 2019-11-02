NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Earthquake
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck Tulunan, North Cotabato at 2:38 a.m. Saturday.
Phivolcs
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits North Cotabato Saturday morning
(Philstar.com) - November 2, 2019 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked North Cotabato early Saturday morning, the latest tremor to hit Mindanao in recent weeks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck Tulunan, Cotabato—the official name of the province—at 2:38 a.m. Saturday.

Phivolcs said it was not expecting any damage or aftershocks.

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V - Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Kidapawan City
Intensity I - Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

EARTHQUAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cebu City cop chief sacked over Clarin mayor’s slay
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
police chief Col. Gemman Vinluan has been relieved from her post to pave the way for an impartial investigation into the...
Nation
Forest ranger slay suspects held, killed
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Lt. Col. Heryl Bruno, city police chief, said Ariel Andrade was being led for a medical examination at around 12:25 a.m. when the incident occurred.
Nation
7 soldiers wounded in clashes with Abus
By Roel Pareño | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said five members of the First Scout Ranger Battalion were wounded in gunfights with around 30 followers of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader...
Nation
DFA: E-passport validity extension no longer allowed
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has announced that the extension of e-passport validity is no longer allowed.
Nation
Fear of crimes up despite decrease in victims – SWS
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the results of the SWS survey validated government data that the campaign against...
Nation
Latest
5 minutes ago
The US remains in the Paris accord, for now
By Ivan Couronne | 5 minutes ago
Trump's official letter has long been expected and won't mean anything in concrete terms, but will send a strong signal to...
Nation
Negros Occidental vice mayor gets 8 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
In a decision promulgated on Oct. 11, the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division said Montilla was found guilty of violating Section 3 (e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.
10 hours ago
Nation
57 nabbed in overnight raids on militant groups’ offices
By Gilbert Bayoran | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Romulo Bito-on of Bayan Muna and his wife Mermalyn; John Milton Lozande, secretary-general of the National Federation of Sugarcane Workers, Proceso Quiatchon of Karapatan, and Noli Rosales and Albert dela Serna of...
10 hours ago
Nation
Illegal arrest of Peryahan agents in Quezon City questioned
By Edu Punay | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Globaltech vice president for legal affairs Bernard Vitriolo said the arrest of their sales agents Evelyn Calda and Juvito Hitosis last Monday by operatives of Quezon City Police District Station 9 was illegal...
10 hours ago
Nation
Fertilizer scam: Romblon lawmaker’s bid to shorten trial junked
By Elizabeth Marcelo | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
In a resolution promulgated on Oct. 16, the anti-graft court’s sixth division junked the joint motion for leave to file a demurrer to evidence filed by Madrona, former provincial agriculturist Geishler Fadri...
10 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with