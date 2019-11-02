Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits North Cotabato Saturday morning

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked North Cotabato early Saturday morning, the latest tremor to hit Mindanao in recent weeks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck Tulunan, Cotabato—the official name of the province—at 2:38 a.m. Saturday.

Phivolcs said it was not expecting any damage or aftershocks.

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V - Kidapawan City



Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City

Intensity I - Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani