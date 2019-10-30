NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The three police officers are now in the custody of PDEA-BARMM.
The STAR/John Unson
3 policemen nabbed in Maguindanao drug buy-bust
John Unson (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2019 - 5:24pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three police officers fell in an entrapment operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Parang town in Maguindanao on Wednesday.

The operation that led to the arrest of Patrolman Sandiali Mangundacan Manalao, S/Sgt. Fahmi Bangon Como, and M/Sgt. Monjel Nassal Aradais was a joint law-enforcement mission of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Region.

Officials of PDEA-BARMM told reporters the suspects were arrested while about to sell methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) to an undercover agent in a sting operation in Barangay Nituan in Parang town, Maguindanao.

Barangay Nituan is in the same town where Camp SK Pendatun, the command headquarters of the Bangsamoro regional police, is located.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said senior officials of the Bangsamoro regional police helped them plan the operation that resulted in the arrest of Manalao, Como and Aradais, all assigned in Lanao del Sur, a component province of BARMM.

Azurin said residents tipped the PDEA-BARMM off about the drug trafficking activities of the three police officers.

The joint PDEA-police team found firearms, vehicle license plates, police identification cards and uniforms in their vehicle, a Red Toyota Innova.

The suspects will be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

MAGUINDANAO PARANG PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Northern Mindanao cop chief relieved
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
police director Brig. Gen. Rafael Santiago Jr., whom Malacañang recently suspended, has been relieved from his post.
Nation
PMA cadet dies of cancer
By Artemio Dumlao | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
A 23-year-old Philippine Military Academy cadet died of cancer at the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City on Monday.
Nation
2 communist leaders nabbed in Quirino
By Artemio Dumlao | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Two leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army were arrested in Diffun, Quirino on Monday.
Nation
10 Abu bandits surrender in Basilan
By Roel Pareño | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Ten Abu Sayyaf bandits surrendered to the 18th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan on Monday, the military reported yesterday.
Nation
5 fake dentists nabbed in Pasay, Parañaque
By Non Alquitran | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Five fake dentists were arrested in simultaneous raids on clinics reportedly owned by a licensed dentist in southern Metro Manila on Sunday.
Nation
Latest
36 minutes ago
Tacurong City radio journalist in critical condition after gun attack
36 minutes ago
Caballero is a station manager of Radio ni Juan and also serves as president of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Task on Media...
Nation
17 hours ago
45 PUV drivers, conductors fail drug test
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
A total of 45 public utility vehicle drivers and conductors tested positive for illegal drug use during the conduct of mandatory...
Nation
17 hours ago
Duterte: Abolish Pasig River agency
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday called on Congress to abolish the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC), believing it no...
Nation
17 hours ago
Bilibid restores inmates’ visiting privilege
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The visiting privilege of inmates in the New Bilibid Prison’s maximum security compound is set to resume today, the...
Nation
17 hours ago
Man held for selling drugs on Facebook
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A man accused of selling narcotics through social media platform Facebook was arrested in Makati City on Monday.
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with